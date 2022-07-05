James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 842 ($10.20) on Tuesday. James Cropper has a 12 month low of GBX 825.40 ($10.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($19.98). The stock has a market cap of £80.45 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.32.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

