Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

IWR opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

