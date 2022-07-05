Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EBF opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $522.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.

In other Ennis news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

