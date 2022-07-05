Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

DNG stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

