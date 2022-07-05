Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ennis stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $522.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 41.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

