Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $187.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

