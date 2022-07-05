Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

