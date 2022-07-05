Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

