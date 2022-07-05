Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 586 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.