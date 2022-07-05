Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

