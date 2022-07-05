180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

