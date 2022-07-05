Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

