Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

