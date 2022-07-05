Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $371,684,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

