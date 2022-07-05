Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paychex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 22.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

