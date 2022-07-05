180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo stock opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

