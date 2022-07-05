Strs Ohio Has $33.83 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allstate were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.48. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

