180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

