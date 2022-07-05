180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $439,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

