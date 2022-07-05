180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

