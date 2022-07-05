Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,354 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

VLO stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

