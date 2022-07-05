180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

