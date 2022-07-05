180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,319 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $31,508,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $13,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

