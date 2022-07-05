180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 633 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.