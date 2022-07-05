Eastern Bank Sells 11,762 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.