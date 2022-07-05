Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Cut to $9.90 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $9.90 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41. Azul has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Azul by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

