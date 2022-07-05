Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

