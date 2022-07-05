Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.62 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

