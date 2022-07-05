Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of MUR opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

