Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $37.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE KSS opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after buying an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

