Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 50.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

