Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

