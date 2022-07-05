Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 136,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

