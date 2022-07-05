Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

