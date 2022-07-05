Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,291 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

