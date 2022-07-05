Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

