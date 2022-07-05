Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,013.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.