iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

