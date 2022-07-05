Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 347 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55.

