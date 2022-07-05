Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

