Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 964 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

