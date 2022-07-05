Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

