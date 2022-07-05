iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

