Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.