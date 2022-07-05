Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOF opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 73.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

