Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

