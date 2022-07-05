Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

