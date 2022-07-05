Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.88 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SMH opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $318.82.
