Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 5,883 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 431,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

