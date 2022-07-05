Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Reduced by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
